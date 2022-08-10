Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It’s causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them.

One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.

The fish are being killed by the koi herpes virus.

The Storm Lake Times Pilot spoke to the Iowa DNR.

They say the easiest thing to do is push the carp back into the water because the fish will decompose quicker that way.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.