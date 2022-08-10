Las Vegas family mourns after dog kills elderly woman in attack

By Elaine Emerson and Alexis Fernandez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 9:43 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene, LVMPD said. The dog was found at a nearby residence and was turned over to animal control.

The victim’s family has identified her as Joan Caffiel, 89.

Caffiel’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, says she had severe dementia and was being watched by a caregiver during the attack.

“She called me and she was screaming,” he said.

He says Buc, a rescue Pitbull, has never been aggressive in the six years that they’ve had him.

“There was not a mean bone in that dog’s body, that dog would sleep with us every single night, and he loved grandma, very, very protective of grandma,” he added.

