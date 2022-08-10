Young naturalists teach visitors about Western North Carolina Nature Center exhibits.

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Many animal exhibits are set up throughout the grounds of Western North Carolina Nature Center.

Young naturalists teach visitors about the different animals and insects that can be found at the nature center and some that can be found in your own back yards.

“We have three stations where we rotate to and we interact with the kids there,” Young Naturalist Gracie King said. “We have millipedes, and we have nature play that actually changes a lot.”

“The Young Naturalist program actually won the Association of Zoos and Aquariums award last year for education because of the long-term success with it and all of the folks who’ve gone through the program who’ve gone on to environmental careers,” center director Chris Gentile said.

The center even has puppet theaters where kids can create their own stories about animals.

The nature center is a 42-acre zoological park in Asheville.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.