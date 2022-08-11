Sewer emergency declared for area of Provincetown

By Evan Sobol

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts (WFSB) — Some businesses in Provincetown are closed Thursday after the town declared a sewer emergency.

Town officials said impacted properties are on the vacuum sewer system.

“This includes properties on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, and properties on the sewer system on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street,” the town said.

Officials said that customers who are on the gravity sewer system are not impacted.

Food service and restaurant businesses were asked to stop operations immediately.

“This is necessary to prevent a further public health emergency caused by sewer overflows, and we need to drastically reduce flow to allow the critical repair work in order to get the town back to full capacity,” town officials said.

The town is asking people with residential property to reduce water use.

Officials said the town will need up to 48 hours to make necessary repairs.

“All public restrooms are closed today and tomorrow. We have 18 porta potties arriving in Town at 11:00am and they will be on Ryder Street next to Town Hall,” the town said.

