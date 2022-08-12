Hyde Park native to open Illinois’ first Black-owned cannabis company

By LAUREN VICTORY

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state’s first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he’s giving back.

Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching “93 Boyz” this weekend. It’s a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.

CBS 2 asked Mensa what’s he’s most excited for.

“Being able to represent my people in this space,” he said. “I think it’s just absolutely necessary that my community is involved and has not only a seat at the table but a piece of the pie and, like, actual representation.”

Mensa is both proud and disappointed to bill his brand as the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois.

“It’s a mixture of emotions for sure because I’m excited and you know, elated to be stepping into this role,” he said, adding, “It’s an absolute travesty that this industry exists and it’s a billion dollar industry that nationally there’s under 4% black ownership and locally in Illinois is zero.”

He wants to make a mark on the industry by making a difference. So Mensa is partnering with Semicolon Bookstore on Division and has pledged to donate some of 93 Boyz’ profits to provide books to people in jail.

“I’ve just found and seen personally that the right book can provide mental freedom to someone whose body is practically enslaved,” said Mensa who has been donating books to the incarcerated for several years.

As he phrases it, “portions of every puff” will go back to the community.

After this weekend’s launch, 93 Boyz products will be available in about 25 dispensaries across the State.

