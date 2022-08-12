Nonprofit Style Saves gets ready for 12th annual back-to-school event

By LISA PETRILLO

WYNWOOD (WFOR) — There’s a lot going on at Mana Wynwood on this day preparing for the 12th annual Style Saves Back to School event on Saturday and Sunday.

The Miami-based nonprofit was founded by Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman.

The weekend provides underprivileged students and families the opportunity to receive uniforms, sneakers, school supplies, clothes and more in a department store-style format.

“This weekend we’re going to be disturbing the community backpacks, uniforms, everything that they need to go back to school with style, plus extra goodies as well,” said Isabela Rangel Grutman VP of Styles Saves.

This year, the biggest ever, they are expecting to dress some 15 thousand students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

“We really want to make sure we’re choosing the families that are the most in need,” said Rachael Russell Saiger. “It’s for families that have had the most financial hardship, so we really focus on the homeless demographics, the migrant camp workers, families of low-income families in South Florida and public schools in general.”

Volunteers of all ages were on hand on this load-in day organizing all the brand new items, including Style Saves own brand of clothing and accessories.

Kids here working 9 am to 5 pm to make this weekend special for so many.

“I just like helping others and it makes me feel good and it makes others feel good,” said 12-year-old volunteer Yianni Tettamanti.

“I follow Style Saves on Instagram, so they’re like, ‘we need volunteers’ and I’m happy to help. l love to give back to my community and small businesses like my Style Saves,” said 16-year-old volunteer Aliezia.

Austin Reynolds, 28, who is wheelchair bound, started volunteering with Style Saves 5 years ago, he now oversees the load-in process.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked him what Style Saves means to him.

“Everything. To see these kids’ faces on Saturday and Sunday means everything we did was well worth it, because that makes everyone’s day brighter and sends them off to get back to a school

Reynolds says he understands more than anyone how important it is to give back.

It is a personal thing, because everyone goes all the way out to help me throughout my life,” he said. “So this week, in general, it’s the best week of my year because it gives me an opportunity to help others when everyone goes out of their way to help me.”

Style Saves still needs volunteers throughout the weekend from 9 am to 5 pm.

