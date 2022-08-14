‘A memory I’ll never forget’: Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights

By Samiar Nefzi

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price — Gold Star families.

Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to visit their respective memorials.

Now, the offer is extended to Gold Star family members, allowing them to pay tribute to their family member who gave their life serving the United State of America.

The founder of BRHF, Jeff Miller, said the flights are a way to honor those who have served this country.

“We have an opportunity to expand our mission of honor to the people. That, to me — there is no greater honor than to do so for a Gold Star family member, especially a Gold Star mom. I can’t wait to have these continuing opportunities,” Miller told News 13 on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The experiences many call once-in-a-lifetime have been reserved especially for veterans until now. That’s changing thanks to Miller and one Gold Star mother, Anne Adkins, whose son, Matthew Bolar, was killed in active combat in Iraq in 2007.

“He was a wonderful child and a very good solider,” Adkins said of her son.

Adkins told News 13 that from a young age, her son had a passion to serve and protect.

“When he played with toys, he started with soldiers,” explained Adkins.

Bolar’s passion would drive him to enlist in the Army after the 9/11 attacks. His patriotism reached an emotional high while visiting Ground Zero.

“He turned to me, and I saw one tear roll down his face,” said Adkins. “He said, ‘Mama there are some things worth dying for, and that’s my family and my country.'” Bolar served two tours in Iraq.

“He said, ‘If I go back, then the soldiers that have families can have more time with them, and someday, someone will do that same for me,’” recalled Adkins.

24-year-old Matthew Bolar was killed in action on May 3, 2007.

“I am able to thank God that I had him for 24 years,” said Adkins.

Adkins told News 13 she connected with the founder of Blue Ridge Honor Flight when Miller invited her on an honor flight.

“That whole flight is a memory I’ll never forget as long as I live,” said Adkins.

For western North Carolina Gold Star families on the honor flight trips who have a family member buried at the Arlington National Cemetery, arrangements will be made for them to visit their loved one’s gravesite.

Anyone who is a Gold Star family or knows of a western North Carolina Gold Star family can contact Blue Ridge Honor Flight HERE to set up a trip.

