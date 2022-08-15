Disturbing video shows moment several struck in deadly Chicago hit-and-run; 2 of 3 killed ID’d

By Tre Ward, Maher Kawash, Stephanie Wade

CHICAGO (WLS) — Three men were killed and another was hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Witnesses and family members told ABC7 this began as a fight inside of a bar overnight and continued outside before it turned deadly in an instant.

Two of the victims killed have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter and 25-year-old Donald Huey, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I’ve been crying all day. It’s just – I can’t believe it,” said Vivetter’s cousin, Anita, who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the 7000-block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

“It’s no way you couldn’t have seen the folks in the middle of the street. And for you to keep going like that, this is ridiculous,” said one person who didn’t want to be identified.

Video shared with ABC7 shows the horrific crash at 70th and Jeffery as a group of men appeared to fight in the middle of the street. We’ve frozen the video right before the deadly impact.

A sedan was traveling southbound when it struck the four men, who were standing in the street.

Vivetter’s cousin said the fight started steps away inside of The Jeffrey Pub.

“Someone jumped in they car and ran them over. Saw that they were fighting, jumped in the car and ran them over,” she said.

“You could just hear down the street: boom, boom, other people were getting hit. I was just focused on who I was in front of, the victim. The victim that was in front of me. I was just focused on him,” the witness said.

Several shoes were seen scattered on the pavement, showing just how violent the crash was.

“He didn’t deserve it,” Anita said. “And for you to keep going like! This is ridiculous!”

The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

“Not only is there no regard for the law, but there’s no regard for life,” said community member Dr. Mark Stearnes.

Three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said. He is in serious, but stable condition.

“It’s just sad to see our community in such devastation,” the witness added.

Now, residents are calling for more to be done to stop this reckless and careless driving.

“We need to have speed cameras and if they are driving reckless, even if you don’t hit anybody, you need to have a penalty that’s so severe that it will stop. That will make them think twice,” Dr. Stearnes said.

Police are still looking for the driver of that sedan that kept driving, following the deadly crash.

The bar released a statement on social media, saying, “Our hearts are heavy this morning that such a tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you. We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe.”

