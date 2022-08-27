Tweed Airport temporarily closed due to fuel tank rollover

By Olivia Kalentek

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — New Haven Police are responding to a fuel tanker rollover on the runway of Tweed New Haven Airport.

Director of Emergency Operations, Rick Fontana, says the airport is closed until 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Fontana says fuel tank driver was injured in this incident.

According to Fontana, 5,000 gallons of jet fuel was on the truck at the time of the spill.

An official with the Connecticut Airport Authority says two Avelo flights traveling to New Haven were diverted and landed at Bradley Airport this afternoon.

Police along with New Haven Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, and DEEP contained an unknown amount of fuel to a grass area, Fontana says.

