Police: Man charged with ethnic intimidation for vulgar and racist graffiti

By Ross Guidotti

VANDERGRIFT, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An Avonmore man is facing vandalism and ethnic intimidation charges after police say he spray-painted ethnic slurs and vulgar images on a street in Vandergrift.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old suspect was visiting his girlfriend’s home when he decided to allegedly spray graphic and racist graffiti on the sidewalk.

The sidewalk in the 300 block of Lowell Street is clear now, but Gabriella Moore vividly remembers what she says was spray-painted on the street and sidewalk right in front of her Vandergrift home.

“This happened a few weeks ago when I came home from the hospital,” Moore said.

And what Moore says the images portrayed were enough to make her sick.

“It was all nasty stuff to me,” Moore said. “And I have kids of my own too and they don’t need to see that.”

Vandergrift police charged 20-year-old Edward Lewis Charlesworth III of Avonmore with ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

“I don’t know why someone would put the n-word right there, that’s racist,” Moore said.

She said it took a couple of days to come off and was on the road for about a week.

According to what witnesses allegedly told police, Charlesworth committed the alleged vandalism while visiting his girlfriend, who lives on Lowell Street. KDKA reached out to Charlesworth to get his side, but he’s yet to respond. Court records indicate the 20-year-old denied the allegations.

Moore says there are some African Americans who live on the street and in the area and they shouldn’t have to see what was allegedly spraypainted and the whole thing might lead some to paint those who live on the street with an unfair but broad brush.

“They probably think we’re all racist on this street,” she said.

Charlesworth remains free awaiting his preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.

