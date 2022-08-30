Rock climber rescued after fall

By WMUR Staff

FRANCONIA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night.

Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Fish and Game said the climbers were experienced and had proper gear. Officials are now reminding all hikers to be prepared when hitting the trails. They encourage hikers to bring the 10 essential items: a map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, flashlight/headlamp, matches/fire starters, first-aid kit, whistle, rain gear and a pocket knife.

For more information about safe hiking, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game website.

