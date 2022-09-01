Some Iowa hospitals are using virtual nurses to tackle shortage

By Nicole Tam

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Some hospitals in Iowa are using virtual nurses to help tackle the shortage of workers.

The virtual nurse program started at MercyOne during the pandemic.

It worked so well, two floors at the Des Moines hospital now have virtual staff 24/7.

From patient and family communication to reviewing charts and calling for lab results, a lot of work can be done behind the screen.

That’s why there’s less burden for the provider at the hospital and reducing burnout for the boots-on-the-ground.

There’s also hope the extra support will help attract more nursing candidates.

“So really taking anything off of their plate so that those nurses on the floor can really be present with their patients and they can, you know, help supplement and help just be another resource,” said Lisa Fisher, MercyOne virtual nursing manager.

MercyOne hopes to continue expanding the program and include more patient floors. In fact, there are currently several openings.

