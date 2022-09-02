Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date

By KETV Staff

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2.

A judge moved the trial to Pottawattamie County because the defense said Miller couldn’t get a fair trial in Jefferson County.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Goodale is also charged with beating Nohema Graber to death last November.

Both were 16 at the time and are being charged as adults.

Goodale goes to trial in Davenport in December.

