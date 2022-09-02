Nye County Sheriff: Dogs buried at property involved in massive animal cruelty case

By Monica Schmidt

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirmed dogs are buried on an Amargosa Valley property connected to an animal abuse case involving hundreds of dogs.

The Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, several bodies were found in various stages of decomposition.

ASPCA Forensic Investigators executed a warrant to excavate possible burial sites. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released next week.

This is a developing story.

