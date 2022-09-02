Skip to Content
Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

By Katrenia Busch

    FENTON, Michigan (WNEM) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters.

“These suspects have stolen at least nine catalytic converters from vehicles at numerous businesses in Fenton Township. They need to be identified ASAP. Can you help,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The suspects were driving a black sedan.

