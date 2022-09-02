Some Kansas City businesses missing out now that sports betting legal in Kansas

By Andy Alcock

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas businesses are targeting Missourians for sports betting because the Show-Me State has taken several swings at that potential revenue source and missed.

Jason Gavin had lunch Thursday at The Well in the Waldo area of Kansas City.

He said he’s not a big gambler, but he said he might go to Kansas with friends to watch games they could also bet on.

“Maybe a game I don’t have any rooting interest, all of a sudden, I do,” Gavin said.

Charlie Hooper’s, which has the same owner as The Well, also caters to sports fans with lots of large screen TV sets showing all kinds of different games and sports. But like The Well, customers cannot place sports bets at Charlie Hooper’s.

“I think it definitely puts us at a little bit of a competitive disadvantage. Anything that can help me attract customers come in, I want that ability,” said George Clarke, Charlie Hooper’s manager.

Not far from the Truman Sports Complex, there are billboards along Interstate 435 promoting sports betting in Kansas.

A gambling website estimates Kansas will take $1.76 billion in sports bets in the first year.

Missouri lawmakers have offered several proposals over the last five years to have sports betting in the state. They include one both the Chiefs and Royals supported last year and another effort in the now concluded session this year. But none of those proposals wound up on Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.

Parson has called a special session of the legislature for Tuesday to work on his tax-cut proposal.

A spokeswoman for the governor said a sports betting measure is not expected to be included.

