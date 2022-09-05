Student pilot lands plane on highway following malfunction

By KVVU Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

A post on the Boulder City police Facebook page says officers found the plane and 2 occupants safe and off the main highway.

The plane had a fuel malfunction and then subsequently lost power.

The student pilot was able to safely land the plane on the highway and then the pilot and instructor pushed the plane out of the way of traffic.

Police say no injuries or damage were sustained during the emergency landing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.