Man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday

By Munashe Kwangwari

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend.

A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he’s left to pick up the pieces.

“You take a man that worked for everything in his life,” said Roger McAdams, Tony’s cousin. “He had a home he built on his down here, and now all he has are the clothes on his back, and his wife is gone.”

A search party consisting of Tony Wood’s friends and family members returned to Madison Monday, to search for what’s left of his and his wife’s belongings.

Linda was inside the home when the flood waters began to rise Saturday afternoon. The next day her body was found wedged behind the debris. McAdams said Tony was the one who found her.

“This man’s been with this woman since he was 18 years old,” McAdams said. “I mean this was the love of his life. That was just heartbreaking to see Linda like that, you just don’t get that out of your mind.”

It’s an unexpected death, that’s devastated the entire family. Marissa Shook, Tony and Linda’s niece, brought along her six kids from Lexington to do what she can to help her Uncle during one of the toughest times of his life.

“He’s [Tony] upset because he couldn’t be there to protect her [Linda],” Shook said. “He was about three hours away working when he got a call and he came straight here. You’d never think that something like this could happen, especially not to somebody that you love.”

The family said their main goal now will be to help Tony recover what they can because any little thing is better than nothing.

A GoFundMe has been started in his honor: gofundme.com/f/linda-wood-passed-in-a-flash-flood?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

