Man in a wheelchair struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

By Josh Copitch

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, Sunday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 69-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Capitola Road around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz.

The victim was later identified by the coroner’s office as James Johnson of Santa Cruz.

The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Jessica Thompson, 39, of Santa Cruz, then left the scene and abandoned the vehicle nearby.

Thompson was later identified and arrested at her home for felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter, and hit and run.

Johnson was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

