Woman sentenced to over 7 years in prison after carjacking a Lyft driver

By Divine Triplett

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to over 7 years in prison for carjacking a Lyft driver and armed robbery.

During Oct. 2020, court documents say Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were investigating a series of robberies involving Lyft drivers and two young female suspects. On Oct. 22, 2020, Kenyasia Edmond, 20, (then 18-years-old), and Taa’mya Alisa Womack, (then 17-years-old), of Indianapolis, called a Lyft to pick them up from the Glendale area of Indianapolis.

When the Lyft arrived, Edmond and Womack entered the backseat of the car. During the drive, they both placed guns against the Lyft driver’s head, ordering her to stop the car, court papers say. Once the car stopped, the Lyft driver and Edmond got out, and Edmond pushed the Lyft driver to the ground. Federal prosecutors say Edmond and Womack then left the area in the driver’s car.

According to court documents, the Lyft driver ran to a gas station close by to contact police. After further investigation, police found a vehicle matching the description of the Lyft driver’s car.

Court papers say investigators performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that held Edmond, Womack, and a juvenile that wasn’t involved in the crime. Edmond and Womack were taken into custody. During the investigation, police found the Lyft driver’s belongings inside the car, along with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

During an interview with Edmond, she admitted to calling the Lyft with the intent to rob the driver, court papers say. Investigators said Edmond also admitted that a gun was used during the carjacking, but told police Womack was the one who wielded the weapon. Womack was prosecuted as an adult.

