Two inmates reported missing from corrections facility

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Two inmates were reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Thursday.

In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich had left the facility and removed their electronic monitoring devices. Those were found about a block away.

Brown was sentenced on a charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Dawson County. Hurich was serving time for charges of robbery and terroristic threats out of Lancaster County.

Anyone who knows where they might be is asked to call police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

