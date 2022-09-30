Solemn remembrance marks 2 year anniversary of young brothers killed in Westlake Village crosswalk

By Sid Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California (KABC) — Two years ago, the Iskander family – Nancy Iskander and her four children – were in a crosswalk when she says she heard two speeding cars.

One of those cars struck her sons Mark and Jacob. Both died that night.

At a Westlake Village neighborhood park, around 100 friends and supporters gathered to mark the second anniversary and to give support to the Iskander family. Nancy Iskander opened the remembrance with a prayer. She thanked God for her sons and for the support of the community.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman is accused of being behind the wheel of the Mercedes that sped through the crosswalk at over 70 mph. She’s out on bail and awaiting trial on charges that include two counts of second-degree murder. If convicted on all counts she faces 34 years to life.

Her legal team was dealt a blow three weeks ago when they were unable to have the murder charges dismissed. The judge ruled Grossman will have to stand trial on the murder charges.

She’s been out on bail since the collision. Indications are Rebecca Grossman’s trial could begin sometime next year, maybe in the spring.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.