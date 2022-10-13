Chicago Police Memorial Foundation awards honors for Officer of the Month

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police officers doing good work, protecting the city, helping their fellow officers and taking dangerous people off the streets.

That’s what the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said about the six officers awarded the Officer of the Month commendation.

Officer Ernesto Amparan was driving home after work in March when he heard several gunshots and saw a man speeding away from a scene.

He turned on his radio to learn two officers were shot. He followed the suspect and called in the location, leading to a quick arrest of the suspect.

Another award was given to five members of a detective team who tracked down the driver who ran over four people at 71st and Jeffrey. Three of them died.

“This is what they do day in day out. It’s a thankless job. It’s a calling, and you know these things need to be heard. He’s one of many,” said CPD Lieutenant Nelson Perez.

The suspects in both cases have been charged and are awaiting trial.

