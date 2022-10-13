Hard Rock hotel collapsed three years ago today

By WDSU Digital Team

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Wednesday marks three years since a tragedy unfolded along Canal Street in New Orleans.

The Hard Rock Hotel collapsed three years ago.

The building was under construction when three workers were killed.

The site has since been cleaned up, but there are many questions about what will happen with the space and what is next for the victims’ families, who are still waiting for answers.

Jose Arreola, Quinnyon Wimberly, and Anthony Magrette were killed, and several others were injured. Nearby property was also damaged, and a portion of Canal Street was closed for more than a year.

Last month, a judge brought in a mediator to work out a settlement with hundreds of people who claimed damages from the collapse.

Civil District Judge Kern Reese appointed John Perry Jr. as a special master to work out a settlement.

He is negotiating with a committee of 13 plaintiffs’ attorneys and with the hotel’s developers and contractors.

The developers of the site, 1031 Canal, issued the following statement:

“Today, the owner of the 1031 Canal project joins many others in remembering those who were victims of the tragedy which occurred three years ago, as well as remaining mindful of their families. After thorough investigative efforts OSHA specifically did not implicate the owner in any way, but instead cited Heaslip Engineering and HUB Steel for multiple structural failures related to beams, columns and connections. These professionals were trusted to determine the means and methods to safely construct the building.”

