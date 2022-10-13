JV football player Katie Martin creating ‘herstory’ at a California high school

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NOVATO, California (KPIX) — San Marin High School’s junior varsity football team has one student-athlete separating them from the rest of their league and creating school “herstory.”

” You want to do WHAT? ” asked Ken Martin of his daughter, Katie, last year.

“I want to play football,” Katie clarified. “Boys football.”

Now a sophomore on the JV team, Katie is no token player that just comes in to kick field goals. This 5’5″ slot receiver is a fully functional, contributing 2nd string option for head coach Marco Crivello, as well as a team leader.

“She catches everything that hits her hands,” said Crivello. “And she is the nucleus of this team.”

Katie is not just the lone female on the team, she has the distinction of becoming the first female in school history to catch a touchdown, a five-yard out route against San Rafael High on October 8.

“We practiced that play at halftime, and it worked perfectly,” she recalled. “Coach told me and our quarterback we were going to make history and we did … I want girls to know they can play.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.