Maui teen killed in Phoenix crash was daughter of Hawaii deputy sheriff

PHOENIX, Arizona (KITV) — The 19-year-old Maui woman killed in a crash in Arizona was the daughter of a Hawaii state Deputy Sheriff.

Hunter Balberdi and her two suite mates — all students at Grand Canyon University – died after a head-on driver crashed into the trio on a Phoenix-area freeway on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed Balberdi’s father is Jonathan Balberdi — assigned to the sheriff division on Maui. The other two victims were identified as Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden – both just 18 years old.

The department says it’s respecting rhe family’s privacy during this difficult time.

State Sheriff William Oku Junior released a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Balberdi ohana during this very difficult time. May we please all stand together as one Sheriffs Division ohana and offer our condolences to the Balberdi’s extended family and friends as well.”

Gov. David Ige also offered his condolences to the family, posting on Facebook, “Ms. Balberdi was a promising student at Grand Canyon University at the time of the crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Balberdi ohana and Elaine’s friends during this very difficult time.”

