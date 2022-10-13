Milwaukee mom says man shot, killed her 12-year-old daughter because they were staring

By Courtney Sisk

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee Police detectives are trying to find the person responsible for a double shooting which left a 12-year-old girl dead and her mother injured.

Family identified the girl as Olivia Schultz, and said she was a sweet, one-of-a-kind kid.

Her mother, Celeste Wilson told 12 News’ Courtney Sisk she and Olivia were getting groceries out of their car in the alley near 37th and Rohr, where a few boys, possibly teenagers, were hanging out.

She said she was looking at them because they looked suspicious and were wearing masks. She had seen them in the area before.

“He said ‘can I have my face back,'” she recalled.

That phrase can be used when someone is blatantly starring at another person.

“We just live here. That’s why we’re looking at you,” Olivia’s dad Daryl Schultz tearfully said to 12 News.

“All I wanted to do was go in my house, get my stuff in my house and get the kids and the groceries in the house and go on with our day like we usually do,” Wilson said. “But he had other plans I guess because he just got down three or four houses from my house and he opened fire on us. For what reason I don’t know, when I see him I would like to ask him why, because he took my baby, I can’t get her back.”

Investigators say this all happened near 37th and Rohr around 6:00 p.m.

A witness told WISN 12 News Reporter Nick Bohr they heard what sounded like automatic gunfire.

Wilson, 46, is recovering from her injuries. She still has a bullet lodged in her side.

Milwaukee Police initially sent out an overnight report that indicated the mom complained that the young men were hanging around an abandon property and would dump stolen cars in the area.

The mom told 12 News that wasn’t true, and she had only seen them in the area once before.

Milwaukee Police then sent an email to media saying the report the sent out was “unintentionally sent to MPD’s Media List,” and to “please disregard the email and its content.”

Police ask anyone for information to contact them.

