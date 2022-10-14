Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase

By KABC Staff

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a murder suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say.

The incident started around 5 p.m. with LAPD officers from the 77th Division following two people in a car, including a suspect who was wanted for murder. They were driving on the 5900 block of 7th Avenue and then crashed in the area of Florence and Haas avenues.

The murder suspect jumped out of the car on the passenger side and then carjacked another vehicle.

The driver of that car became entangled in their own vehicle and was dragged in the street for nearly a mile as the suspect continued fleeing.

That person died.

The suspect later crashed and flipped over at Florence and Prairie avenues in Inglewood, but refused to exit the crashed vehicle. A standoff ensued for about two hours and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

