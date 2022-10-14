Skip to Content
Swastika drawings found in UC Davis freshman residence hall

By KOVR Staff

    DAVIS (KOVR) — UC Davis officials say swastika drawings have been found in a freshman residence hall on campus.

Chancellor Gary S. May says the drawings were found in Alder Hall on Thursday.

The graffiti has since been removed and the incident has been reported to UC Davis police.

Thursday’s incident marks the third hate incident at the university in recent months.

“I condemn those cowards who once more have tried to intimidate our students,” May said in a statement.

In back in August, a group of men wearing masks displayed a banner with racist and antisemitic remarks on two separate occasions over the Highway 113 overpass right next to the UC Davis campus.

Swastikas were also Swastikas found on and around Sacramento State campus, prompting strong condemnation from university and city leaders.

