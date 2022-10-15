Deputies confiscate firearm from student at Erwin Middle; juvenile taken into custody

By Brittany Whitehead

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated a firearm from an Erwin Middle School student Friday afternoon, Oct.14.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the student was taken into custody, and the sheriff’s office is pursuing criminal charges.

The confiscation was an isolated event, and the firearm was taken by officials without incident, an official said.

Because the individual involved was a minor, deputies cannot provide their identity, as information related to juvenile suspects is highly restricted by law.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will investigate school safety matters to the fullest extent possible, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our schools,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. “Thank you to our SROs and school administrators for helping secure our campus today.” The sheriff’s office and Buncombe County Schools both ask students to continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line.

