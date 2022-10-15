New federal funding announced for Saginaw’s water system

By James Felton

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales says a new elevated water tower for Saginaw is just two to three years away.

“The elevated storage tank has been on our radar for a long time. We know it’s needed,” Morales said.

That’s all thanks to $15 million dollars in new federal funding heading to Saginaw. Morales says this is great for everyone who uses Saginaw’s water in Saginaw County, and parts of Bay and Tuscola counties.

“We do estimate that our system serves 173,000 residents of our region, and it’s going to benefit all of them,” Morales said.

Morales took part in an event to announce these new federal dollars coming to Saginaw. He told us that right now, Saginaw has no elevated storage water.

“So, if power goes out to the water plant, our staff has two to five minutes to start emergency backup generators. And without the high-power service pumps, if the system pressure drops to a level of concern, 20 psi or less, then it’s a serious health and safety concern, and requires a boil water notice,” Morales said.

The money is part of the $212 million dollars headed to Michigan for water infrastructure improvements statewide from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s legislation that passed Congress and was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Saginaw resident Nyesha Clark-Young is thrilled to see more funding earmarked for her community.

“Here in Saginaw, Biden’s policies are giving us the opportunity for transformational change. Now, we’ve heard a lot about the need to invest in our infrastructure over the years, but President Biden is providing the means to get it done,” Clark-Young said.

Morales says the location of the new elevated water tower hasn’t been decided yet. But he said it should be built within a few blocks of the water treatment plant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.