‘We have increased our capacity’: More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.

The homeless coalition keeps an eye on the weather forecast as they have to declare a Code Purple if the weather drops below 32 degrees.

ABCCM Executive Director Rev. Scott Rogers said that since the city is expecting freezing temperatures over the next few days, Oct. 17-19, 2022, three Code Purple facilities will be opened.

All facilities will be open by 4 p.m. Monday.

“We don’t require background checks; we really want to welcome people as they are,” Rogers said.

Kevin Mahoney, co-chair of the homeless coalition, said they began to plan for the first Code Purple back in June to ensure they would be prepared.

He said that they’ve had a conversation with anyone who comes in contact with the homeless population.

Leaders said they’re ready with more beds and resources than in the past several years, as there has been an increase in the homeless population.

“We’ve had a good working relationship with the city and county, so we have increased our capacity from 60 to 130 beds,” said Rogers.

They’ve asked the public to do their part if they can by donating to shelters, as it costs around $25 per night to support safe havens for the homeless.

“We can only do what we can do. Even those tiny little bits of compassion add up, so if you put a billion of them together, we’ve got an initiative,” said Mahoney.

Current Code Purple shelters: For men: Veterans Restoration Quarters (1329 Tunnel Rd/ 828-259-5333) For single women and women with children: ABCCM Transformation Village (30 Olin Haven Way/ 828-259-5365) For women: Center of Hope, Salvation Army (204 Haywood St/ 828-253-4723)

Transportation through Asheville Rides Transit (ART) will be available for free during Code Purple. For information on the fare-free zone downtown, click HERE: ashevillenc.gov/service/transit-maps-schedules

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.