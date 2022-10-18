Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen

By By Cristiana Ramos

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.

Magana was getting ready to finish her project for the competition and packed her supplies in her car. Then, last week she realized she had forgotten something and left her vehicle parked to run up to her apartment quickly. That’s when Magana said she realized her car had been stolen. “I looked back my car was gone.”

Inside Magana’s car were personal belongings and thousands of dollars in materials and supplies for the competition. Magana said although the materials could be replaced, she was devastated because her family came to this country with nothing, and she’s worked hard to have something so important stolen from her. “The most important thing to me and I think a lot of artists and creatives can relate, I had a very important sketch book in there that I had been working on for over four years,” she said.

Police used On Star to retrieve the stolen car, but a month’s worth of work was gone and with less than a week from the competition, preparing a new project seemed impossible. Magana shared what happened online. Friends, family, and the community came together to help. “Without the support I probably would not be participating in this competition, but they definitely gave me the elevation I needed and the tools that I needed to get back into order,” Magana said.

Police haven’t caught the thief, but Magana said she’s glad she’s safe and can’t wait to showcase her creation at the competition. Paloma Punchout will be Oct. 2 at Merc Bar from 8-11p.m.

For more information on Paloma Punchout visit palomapunchout.com.

