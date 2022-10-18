Woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home

By Raquel Ciampi

CASWELL, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home.

Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Following a car crash in Presque Isle in May, police say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in McLaughlin’s car.

Agents would later discover and seize a large safe from McLaughlin’s home. The safe contained around 92 pounds of methamphetamine, four guns, and documents with her name on them, court records show.

McLaughlin will face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine for the drug charge.

In addition, the gun charges face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A district court judge will carry out the sentencing.

