Honolulu police encourage students to help report bullying and crime on campus

HONOLULU (KITV) — CrimeStoppers Honolulu is reminding students they can help report bullying and crime on their school campus.

The Student CrimeStoppers program began in 1997, and allows students to report tips anonymously to help keep their campus safe.

CrimeStoppers Sergeant Chris Kim said some of the most common cases involve contraband items, occasionally weapons calls, and both physical and cyber bullying.

“We have an app called a P3 Tips App,” he explained. “Most kids these days do have a smart phont or a tablet. We tell them to download the app in the event that you go to school and you do see something. If you’re able to walk away, maybe behind a tree or in the restrooms, just go an upload the information via the app. We then work with the school administration.”

Students who provide tips through the program will be kept anonymous, and could be eligible to for up to $1,000.

