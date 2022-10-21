Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man’s life after noticing mail left untouched

By Samiar Nefzi

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man’s mail went untouched for a day.

“As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith said. “They rely on me for things. Me being here was the difference between him dying, possibly.”

Smith has worked in the Hendersonville area for six years and been on his current route for the past four years. Over that time, he’s grown to know and care for many of the people who rely on him.

“It’s kind of a weird bond because you’re not family,” Smith said. “Yet, they’re kind of strangers, but it’s a friendly bond.”

On Wednesday, Smith added something new to his job skill set after possibly saving the life of a man in his 80s.

Smith said he noticed mail at a home on North Whitted Street had been untouched, which was out of the norm for the resident who typically retrieved his mail daily.

“For some people, that’s normal,” Smith said. “But for him, that’s abnormal, because I see him about once a week.”

Smith said he knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but no one answered. Smith said he had a gut feeling he needed to contact the Hendersonville Police Department and ask officers to perform a wellness check. That decision may have saved the man’s life.

“We found the elderly male laying on the floor,” Hendersonville Police Sgt. Matt Capps said. “It appeared as though he’d been lying there for a while and needed medical attention.”

News 13 learned the man was taken to Pardee Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Smith said he’s talked with the man’s son, who said his dad is in ICU.

“He’s a real positive influence on our community,” Star of Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Charles Rowe said.

Capps said, as we move into the winter months, people should check on elderly neighbors, especially if they notice a decrease in activity.

Residents of the Whitted Street community are praying for their neighbor, hoping he makes a full recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.