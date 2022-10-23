‘I was a little scared’: Oregon high school students speak about Friday lockdown

By FOX 12 Staff

KELSO Washington (KPTV) — Kelso High School canceled all weekend activities following reports of a possible threat Friday that led to lockdown.

Kelso Police Department said officers responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a threat initiated by a text message and image of a firearm possibly inside the school.

On arrival, officers found no active threat to students and no injuries have been reported. Police then conducted a thorough search of the school and found no evidence to substantiate the threat, according to authorities.

The Kelso School District asked parents and family not to go near or attempt to enter the school. Parents picking up students were asked to park at Tam O’Shanter Park and then walk to the South Gym to pick up their student. Parents are also asked to bring identification.

One student said she’d texted her mom while in lockdown.

“I was a little scared,” she said. “I was talking to [my mom] a lot, just to calm myself down.”

All events at Kelso High School are canceled for the weekend including sports practices and youth sports. The Homecoming dance is also canceled and will be rescheduled, according to the district.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

