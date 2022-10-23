JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in North Carolina

By Evan Abraham

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!

Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard.

Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the county through the nonprofit.

Micky Robinson, founder and president of Isaac Home Youth Services, started the shelter in 2016.

He shared with News 13 that fundraising events like this help the organization provide for children in need throughout western North Carolina.

“We provide food and clothing — anything they need, it’s free. All they’ve got to do is either call us or come to the center, and we’ll give them whatever they need,” Robinson said.

The Rosman Youth Support Center is located at 81 Old Rosman Highway in Brevard.

For more information on Isaac Home Youth Center and how to donate, click the site below:

isaachomes.org.

