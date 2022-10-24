7-year-old boy rescued through window during standoff with stabbing suspect

By WBZ Staff

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.

The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.

Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.

SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.

After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.

Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.

