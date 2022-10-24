Arrest made after woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home

By WABC Staff

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) — A man was arrested in connection with a body found in a large bin in the driveway of a Staten Island home and now police are looking for a second suspect.

Surveillance video showed two men exit an apartment on Herberton Avenue with the body of 26-year-old Lahuma Payton.

One of the suspects can be seen dragging the victim to the driveway and leaving her partially in a plastic bin on the driveway of a house.

Police charged 56-year-old Glen Brancato with concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering. Brancato was arraigned Saturday and released without bail. He has 33 prior arrests, mostly for drugs.

Investigators said it appeared the victim was dumped there after an apparent drug overdose.

A man living in the house said he heard some banging sounds around 5 a.m. after what was an all-night party in a nearby apartment.

Police say the woman was found partially clothed and wrapped in a blanket and, initially, there appear to be no signs of trauma.

