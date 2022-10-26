Coal miner whose photo went viral identified, put in touch with Coach Calipari

By WLKY Digital Team

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — More has been learned about the coal miner and his son caught on camera at the University of Kentucky’s Blue-White game that went viral.

That picture really resonated with Coach John Calipari.

He shared the picture of the man still in his work clothes and covered in coal dust on social media.

Big Blue Nation was quick to identify him.

Michael McGuire came straight to the game from work in a coal mine to be with his wife and 3-year-old son, Easton.

Coach Cal, who comes from a coal mining family, has since talked to McGuire.

“My thought was that’s what this is about,” said Calipari. “He wanted to be there so bad that he was willing to leave without showering, without changing, just get in his car and go because he got out of the mine late. The point about that, is that he wanted to be there with his son.”

Coach Cal said the response to the photo continues to be overwhelming.

He said hotels and restaurants around Lexington have offered the McGuires a place to stay and eat when they come up for their game of choice.

As for that game, McGuire said he would like to go to the game against Kansas.

