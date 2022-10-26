Driver hit by suspects fleeing police talks about the experience

By WLKY Digital Team

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville.

WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit.

The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting off cars and semi-trailers and even going onto the shoulder to get around them.

The suspect finally tried to exit at Dixie Highway. Traffic was already backed up on the ramp.

The car then went onto the shoulder before losing control and smashing into a pickup towing a boat. The force of the collision nearly knocked both over.

Stephen Snipp was inside the truck heading back from spending the day on Taylorsville Lake.

“As I got out of the car, I noticed all the guns were drawn and everything and I didn’t know what the juveniles were going to do, so I was kind of scared at the moment,” Snipp said.

Snipp wasn’t even aware of a chase going on until after he got hit.

“All I saw was the car that hit me and it veer off to the side and I got out of the truck and I didn’t know what else was really going on,” Snipp said.

It wasn’t until Snipp saw the video of the crash that he began to process exactly what happened.

“I actually didn’t realize how hard the collision was until I seen the video of it. Then after I seen the video of it, like it all, came back to me. I was just in shock whenever it all happened,” Snipp said.

Snipp’s boat managed to make it through with just a few scratches, but parts of the trailer are broken and the truck is totaled.

Snipp says losing his truck hits especially hard because he relies on it for work.

“I’m a small business owner. I own my own landscape business. So this truck actually provides food for my family, for me, my house, my bills. So it’s my work office. It’s not just a truck to me,” Snipp said.

According to Snipp, the crash has also left him feeling pretty sore. Despite all that happened, he is just grateful it wasn’t worse.

“It could have been bad in many different ways and it could have been someone else with kids in their car and I’m just glad it was me instead,” Snipp said.

The suspects’ car rolled into the grass and then officers ordered them out at gunpoint.

Officials said the suspects are juveniles, and were taken to the hospital to be checked out. No one else was hurt.

