Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires

By Adam Bartow

BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties.

Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar characteristics. The picture above shows a fire on Hancock Pond Road in Denmark.

After investigating a fire on Murch Road in Baldwin, State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett interviewed a person who they say admitted to starting the fires.

So far, in 2022, Maine Forest Rangers have investigated 60 wildland arson fires that have burned a total of 12.5 acres. If these fires were lit during periods of high fire danger, rangers say they could have caused larger, more destructive wildfires that could threaten structures, property, and lives.

Rangers are urging everyone to watch for signs of arson, which can include the presence of accelerants, unusual locations, individuals acting suspiciously, and more.

