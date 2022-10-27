Dozens of guns stolen from pawn shop

By Courtney Allen

DICKSON, Tennessee (WSMV) — There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about a massive gun burglary at a Dickson pawn shop.

ATF said dozens of guns were stolen, and the store owners said they are worried about them being on the streets.

“I am angry and scared,” co-owner Janey James said.

James said she feels violated after someone broke into Southern Gun & Pawn around 1 a.m. last Monday. James said those responsible went under the fence and got past their barred windows and locked doors. She said surveillance video showed at least one person inside and believes the suspects may have been there before as customers.

“They were in and out very quickly,” James said. “It wasn’t a smash and grab. They didn’t smash our cabinets. Our girls know that they have been here. They have shown them guns.”

Co-owner Teresa Brooks said it is concerning because now, people have their hands on guns who couldn’t, or wouldn’t, buy them legally.

“That is where I am hung up,” Brooks said. “I actually just saw on the news about a shooting. I just took a deep breath and said, ‘oh, is it one of our guns?’”

The burglary is also personal. Among the guns stolen were two that were about to be up for auction at a fundraiser for a local detective who has cancer.

“I knew him as a child,” James said. “He is a great guy and good detective. Boy, you made us mad when you did that one.”

James said she has confidence in law enforcement to get to the bottom of it.

“We are going to get them,” James said. “That is all I am going to say. We won’t stop.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ATF.

