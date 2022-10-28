Missing Chester County girl found safe; mother arrested

By WGAL Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Chester County district attorney’s office says a missing girl was found safe and her mother was arrested.

Zoe Moss, 6, and Venessa Gutshall, 37, were located in Virginia during a traffic stop.

An Amber Alert was issued after investigators said Gutshall abducted Moss on Tuesday evening in Downingtown during a court-ordered supervised visit and fled in a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

The district attorney’s office said police saw a stolen Virginia license plate on a gray Jetta traveling in Mclean on Thursday morning and pulled it over.

Moss was found hidden under blankets in the backseat and Gutshall was taken into custody, the district attorney’s office said.

Officials said Moss appeared unharmed but will undergo a medical examination.

Gutshall is charged with the kidnapping of a minor, unlawful restraint of a minor, endangering the welfare of children and related charges. She is awaiting extradition back to Chester County.

