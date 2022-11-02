Police: Doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash

By KDKA Staff

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July.

Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors.

Rockacy’s family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci’s Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.

Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit.

Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn’t. Rockacy’s friends said he was less than a mile from home.

Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

“Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned,” UPMC said in a statement.

