Teen says she discovered blade in 3 Musketeers bar she got while trick-or-treating

By WABC Staff

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — Halloween may be over, but Suffolk County police are urging parents to check their kids’ candy.

Officials say a 13-year-old girl claims to have found a blade inside a mini 3 Musketeers candy bar she got while trick-or-treating.

After the teen got the candy, she and her classmates at Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School traded the sweets over the last few days.

Police believe the candy bar may have been from the area of Stony Brook and Setauket.

