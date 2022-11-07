Man who assisted ex-cop pleads guilty

By KTBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges.

Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of a controlled substance. He faces up to 4 years on one count and up to 20 years on the other.

Morehead and former Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford were arrested in late August by the FBI.

In the plea agreement, Morehead admitted to being a fundraiser for the Bossier Police Union at the direction of Sanford, who pleaded guilty last week on charges related to stealing funds from the police union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Sanford will be sentenced on Feb. 24.

In addition to using Morehead to raise money, Sanford also used him to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs such as hydrocodone and oxycodone. Sanford and Morehead had an agreement where Morehead would go to medical providers and get the medication for Sanford.

Sanford would give Morehead cash to pay for the doctor’s visit. Morehead would then give the drugs to Sanford. He also bought controlled substances from other people and gave them to Sanford.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.