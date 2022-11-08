Woman says she was sent to wrong poll on election day

By La’Nita Brooks

SAGINAW TWP, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw Township woman was left wondering where to go after she showed up at her polling site and no one was there.

“I came here to vote at the Countryside Trinity church on Weiss street today,” said Susan O’Rourke, Saginaw Township resident. “I had received my new voter’s registration card in February and when I received it, I called just to double check and I was told that the area had been redistricted and this would be my new voting location.”

O’Rourke said when she arrived at Countryside Trinity church on Tuesday, not only was nobody there but there weren’t any signs posted that the location had changed.

“There were no signs anywhere. So, I thought first of course it was me,” O’Rourke said. “I drove to the Saginaw Township office and I asked them, showed them my card and they said they didn’t know how this address got on my card. I said well I can assure you I’m probably not the only one who got the wrong address on my card.”

They told her updated cards had been mailed out, but she said she never received hers.

“I wasn’t actually sure if they did it twice or if they just mailed twice or if there was an error in the first mailing,” O’Rourke said. “I showed up to vote and I had no idea where to vote because there were no signs on that building that tell me that you made a change. I said it’d be nice if somebody went up there and put a sign on the door.”

O’Rourke said with only hours left to vote, she just wanted to make sure other people in precinct three knew where to go if they never received the updated location.

“I came down myself and put a sign on the door telling people where they should vote if they’re in district three,” O’Rourke said. “It should be at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 2525 Hemmeter.”

TV5 reached out to the Saginaw Township Clerk’s Office and they said due to being redistricted again, new voter registration cards were sent out back in July.

