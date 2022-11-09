Lawsuit settled against Bob Dean, owner of 7 nursing homes that evacuated to warehouse during Hurricane Ida

By Kacey Buercklin

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — On Monday, a lawsuit was settled against Bob Dean, the owner of seven nursing homes that evacuated to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida.

The class action will settle for roughly $12.5 million in insurance proceeds. The class-action lawsuit was filed in September 2021.

Class action attorneys say that the plaintiffs could get the money from the insurance by Christmas.

Attorney Morris Bart opposing the settlement, says they believe Dean has more assets and should have to pay more for the resident’s suffering. He says they will appeal the judgment.

Seven nursing homes that contained over 800 older adult patients were evacuated to a warehouse in deplorable conditions during Hurricane Ida. This resulted in multiple patients dying.

Dean was charged in June in Tangipahoa Parish with eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud, and two felony counts of obstruction of justice.

The Attorney General’s Office says Dean is being accused of refusing to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida, billing Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care, and engaging in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement

